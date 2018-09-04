Clear

Watchdog: EPA hasn't justified Pruitt's security spending

A lack of guidelines and follow-through enabled Scott Pruitt to keep around-the-clock security that cost the...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 1:18 PM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 1:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A lack of guidelines and follow-through enabled Scott Pruitt to keep around-the-clock security that cost the Environmental Protection Agency $3.5 million in 2017, the EPA inspector general concluded in a report released Tuesday.

The report raised numerous issues with the way the agency protects its administrator, an issue thrust into the public view because of the unprecedented level of security for Pruitt.

Environment and natural resources

Environmental Protection Agency

Environmental regulation and policy

Government organizations - US

Political Figures - US

Scott Pruitt

US federal departments and agencies

US government independent agencies

The agency had no "standard operating procedures that address the level of protection required for the Administrator or how those services are to be provided," according to the report. That meant agency officials fulfilled Pruitt's request for the 24/7 coverage starting on his first day of work, and never conducted a review to determine if that level of security was necessary. The team eventually ballooned from six to around 20 agents, all with vehicles -- bringing the cost to more than double that of protecting Pruitt's predecessor.

The inspector general found "no threat analysis or documented decision to continue 24/7 protection," although the EPA later cited an August 2017 list of threats, as justification for the protection.

The EPA disputed the importance of conducting a formal threat assessment when deciding how to protect the administrator.

"Specifically, because persons intending harm often do not make threats, EPA believes -- based on DOJ's report, 'Protective Intelligence & Threat Assessment Investigations,' Secret Service practices and real-life scenarios such as the recent attack on the Republican Congressional baseball team and the shooting of Representative Giffords -- that a threat analysis cannot be the sole source of information used to determine if protective services are provided or the level of protection," said spokesman Michael Abboud.

Protective service detail agents are also operating under dubious legal authority, the report noted, since a 2017 decision to no longer have agents deputized as U.S. Marshals.

It also found more than $106,000 in overtime pay for agents was not properly authorized, although the report did not cast doubt on whether the agents worked the hours.

While in office, Pruitt and his spokesmen defended the detail as necessary given an increased number of threats against him. Records showed the former Secret Service agent Pruitt picked to lead the team cited a passenger who yelled at Pruitt in an airport as justification for what they called another security precaution: flying Pruitt in first class or other upgraded airplane seats, rather than standard coach.

"Administrator Pruitt has faced an unprecedented amount of death threats against him," his then-spokesman, Jahan Wilcox, said at the time. "Americans should all agree that members of the President's Cabinet should be kept safe from violent threats."

But two Democratic senators who reviewed an internal memo cast doubt on the seriousness of the threats. They included a postcard about climate change that read "we are watching you," a social media post where an individual "wanted to express his displeasure" with Pruitt's policies and protesters who attempted to disrupt a speech.

The $3.5 million price tag, first released by the agency in May, is primarily for salary and travel costs, and did not include costs such as ongoing training and equipment.

Pruitt resigned in July under a cloud of ethical and spending scandals and more than a dozen probes, including the security detail review.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events