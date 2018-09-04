Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

URGENT - Bob Woodward: Trump's aides stole his papers 'to protect the country'

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump's closest aides have taken extraordinary measures in the White House to t...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 10:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump's closest aides have taken extraordinary measures in the White House to try to stop what they saw as his most dangerous impulses, going so far as to swipe and hide papers from his desk so he wouldn't sign them, according to a new book from legendary journalist Bob Woodward. Woodward's 448-page book, "Fear: Trump in the White House," provides an unprecedented inside-the-room look through the eyes of the President's inner circle. From the Oval Office to the Situation Room to the White House residence, Woodward uses confidential background interviews to illustrate how some of the President's top advisers view him as a danger to national security and have sought to circumvent the commander in chief. Many of the feuds and daily clashes have been well documented, but the picture painted by Trump's confidants, senior staff and Cabinet officials reveal that many of them see an even more alarming situation — worse than previously known or understood. Woodward offers a devastating portrait of a dysfunctional Trump White House, detailing how senior aides — both current and former Trump administration officials — grew exasperated with the President and increasingly worried about his erratic behavior, ignorance and penchant for lying.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events