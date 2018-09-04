Mark Carney willing to lead Bank of England through Brexit aftermath

Mark Carney has indicated that he's willing to extend his tenure as governor of the Bank of England to help manage the consequences of Brexit next March.

Carney confirmed he had discussed with the government how he could help the United Kingdom transition out of the European Union, and said he expected an announcement to be made "in due course."

"I am willing to do whatever else I can in order to promote both a smooth Brexit and an effective transition at the Bank of England," Carney said.

Carney is the first foreigner to serve as Bank of England governor. When he was appointed in 2013, he indicated he would serve until 2018 but later extended that deadline to June 2019.

"I fully recognize that during this critical period, everyone does everything they can to help with the transition to exiting the European Union," Carney said Tuesday before a UK parliamentary committee.