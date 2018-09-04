Clear

Cairo 'incident' prompts warning from US Embassy

The US Embassy in Cairo warned American citizens to avoid the Embassy on Tuesday amid reports of a security ...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 7:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US Embassy in Cairo warned American citizens to avoid the Embassy on Tuesday amid reports of a security incident.

"We are aware of a reported incident on Simon Bolivar Street in Cairo. Please avoid the area and monitor local media for updates. We are aware of reports that public transportation near the area has been disrupted due to the incident. Please exercise caution," the Embassy wrote on its Twitter account.

Africa

Cairo

Continents and regions

Egypt

Embassies and consulates

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

International relations

International relations and national security

Middle East and North Africa

Northern Africa

State departments and diplomatic services

North America

The Americas

United States

"U.S. Citizens should/not come to the Embassy at this time. Please email ConsularCairoACS@state.gov with any questions," it added.

This is a developing story -- more to come...

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events