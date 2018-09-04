Embattled USA Gymnastics President Kerry Perry resigns after 9 months

USA Gymnastics President and CEO Kerry Perry has resigned after nine months on the job, the USA Gymnastics Board of Directors said in a statement.

"On behalf of the Board of USA Gymnastics, I want to thank Kerry for her leadership under very difficult circumstances," said Karen Golz, chair of the USA Gymnastics Board.

Perry was widely criticized for what many considered to be inadequate action in transforming USA Gymnastics following the Larry Nassar scandal. Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics national team doctor, is in prison after hundreds of women and girls said he sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment.

The USA Gymnastics board is working to name an interim CEO and is in the process of creating a search committee to find a permanent replacement, the board said.