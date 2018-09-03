Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Body found after house fire in Athens Full Story

Senate to vote on Kavanaugh's SCOTUS seat

CNN's Ariane de Vogue discusses the impact President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, could have on Roe v. Wade as the Senate votes on Kavanaugh's potential seat.

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 1:53 PM
Updated: Sep. 3, 2018 1:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hillary Clinton used Labor Day to target Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's record on worker rights and unions, arguing that "workers' rights would suffer" if the DC appellate judge were confirmed to the nation's highest court.

"With Kavanaugh on the Court, a 5-4 hard-right majority would be even more aggressive in siding with corporations over people," Clinton tweeted on Monday.

She argued that the 53-year-old conservative judge joining the bench would result in "widening the disparity in power between corporations and workers."

"Kavanaugh's record from his time as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia shows he'd help further that trend for a generation," she wrote.

She pointed to Kavanaugh's opinion in the AFL-CIO v. Gates case, which she argued "severely limited union rights and allowed major damage to federal workers' ability to bargain collectively."

Clinton mentioned the 2016 Verizon New England v. NLRB case, in which Kavanaugh wrote the majority opinion. The court said the National Labor Relations Board "acted unreasonably" when it said union members could still display pro-union signs in their cars on Verizon property, even though the union waived the right of its members to picket.

She also pointed to his 2014 dissent in the case of a killer whale that drowned a Florida SeaWorld trainer. In that case, as he criticized the Labor Department's move to sanction SeaWorld, Kavanaugh declared that the agency had "stormed headlong into a new regulatory arena" and he warned that regulators would try to impose new safety requirements on sports, the circus and more.

"Unions and labor movements are why we have workplace safety precautions, collective bargaining, weekends, minimum wages, and, yes, Labor Day," Clinton wrote.

Clinton's tweet storm comes a day ahead of Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events