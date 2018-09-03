Clear
Roseanne Barr says she's moving to Israel when 'The Conners' premieres

Roseanne Barr says she plans to be abroad when "The Conners" premieres without her this fall.Barr tol...

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 11:58 AM
Updated: Sep. 3, 2018 11:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Roseanne Barr says she plans to be abroad when "The Conners" premieres without her this fall.

Barr told her longtime friend, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, during the latest installment of his podcast, that she won't be tuning into the "Roseanne" spinoff. Instead, she'll be halfway around the world.

"I have an opportunity to go to Israel for a few months and study with my favorite teachers over there," Barr said. "And that's where I'm going to go and probably move somewhere there and study with my favorite teachers. I have saved a few pennies and I'm so lucky I can go. It's my great joy and privilege to be a Jewish woman."

Barr was fired by ABC after she went on a Twitter tirade in which she made racist comments about Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to President Barack Obama. Barr also made offensive comments about Chelsea Clinton and George Soros.

ABC revived "Roseanne" in 2018 and it instantly became the number one show in the ratings. The premiere in March brought in an impressive 18.2 million viewers.

But following Barr's comments, the series was quickly canceled before ABC announced in June that the show would be coming back without Barr.

At the time of the announcement, the network stated in a press release that "Roseanne Barr will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series."

John Goodman, who has played Barr's husband Dan Conner on "Roseanne" since its debut in 1988, recently said his character will be "mopey and sad" in the spinoff.

"The Conners" will premiere on Tuesday, October 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

