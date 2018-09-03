U2's Bono loses voice during concert

The lead singer of legendary Irish rock band U2 said he saw a doctor and will "be back to full voice" a day after he "suffered a complete loss of voice" during a concert in Berlin.

In a statement through U2's publicist, Bono said Sunday he'd be in great shape to complete the band's experience+innocence tour.

"So happy and relieved that anything serious has been ruled out," Bono said in the statement. "My relief is tempered by the knowledge that the Berlin audience were so inconvenienced. There was an amazing atmosphere in the house, it was going to be one of those unforgettable nights but not for this reason. ... We can't wait to get back there on November 13."

Berlin's Mercedes-Benz Arena, where U2 performed Friday and cut short its performance Saturday, tweeted: "Get well soon, Bono."

U2 fan site Atu2 tweeted during the show Saturday: "Bono said that he's not quite sure what's happened at the end of Red Flag Day. He's clearing his throat. 'I think it's the smoke. I can promise you I have not been talking, but this is like a giant cigar -- I've lost my voice and I don't know what to do.' "

The fan site said on Twitter that the singer attempted "Beautiful Day" before leaving the stage.

Twitter user Mark McCarthy posted a video of Bono explaining his struggles to the crowd before launching into the band's 2000 hit.

"I've lost my voice, and I don't know what to do, because I was singing like a bird about 10 minutes ago," he said. "I'm sure it will pass."

Actress Ashley Judd posted footage of Bono's performance on Twitter, commenting: "The power of #bono voice before it surprised him in #Berlin and left him abruptly...he was singing his guts out (per usual)."

The band is next due to perform Tuesday at a sold-out show in Cologne, Germany.