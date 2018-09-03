China's slowdown is taking a toll on its factories

The slowdown in China's economy is weighing on its huge manufacturing sector.

Growth in output at Chinese factories slumped last month to its lowest level in more than a year, according to data published Monday.

The latest evidence of weakness in the world's second largest economy comes in the midst of China's trade war with the United States. The two countries have imposed tariffs on more than $50 billion of each other's goods, and are threatening far more.

The latest purchasing managers index survey, conducted by media group Caixin and research firm Markit, fell to 50.6 last month from 50.8 in July. Any reading above 50 indicates growth, but August showed the slowest rate of acceleration in 14 months.

China is one of the world's fastest growing major economies, but it has begun to slow down this year, and signs of further weakness are spreading.

"China's economy is now facing relatively obvious downward pressure," Zhengsheng Zhong, a senior analyst at research firm CEBM Group, said in comments accompanying Monday's PMI release.

The Chinese government's official manufacturing PMI reading, which was published Friday, showed a slight improvement in August. But the Caixin-Markit index, which focuses on smaller firms, "is generally a better guide to cyclical trends" in the economy, Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at research firm Capital Economics, wrote in a note to clients.

The Caixin-Markit data also showed that Chinese factories' export orders slumped for the fifth month in row and that companies have been laying off staff.

Some respondents in the survey pointed to the trade war with the United States as a worry, but it's not their only concern.

The weakening momentum in Chinese manufacturing is largely the result of slowing investment in infrastructure and dwindling credit growth, according to analysts.

Beijing has been trying to crack down on riskier lending following repeated warnings about the unusually high level of debt owed by Chinese companies.

China's stock market and its currency have been pummeled by investors concerned about the health of the country's economy and the trade war with the United States.

Chinese officials have been looking for ways to pump up the economy as growth slips, including tax cuts, infrastructure spending and looser monetary policy. That could help cushion the downturn, analysts say, but an imminent turnaround in the economy looks unlikely.

"Growth will probably remain on a downward trajectory well into next year," Evans-Pritchard said.