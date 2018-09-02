Clear

Truck carying load of Axe body spray explodes in Texas

A section of Interstate 35 in Texas was reduced to the consistency of gravel after a truck carrying Axe body...

Posted: Sep. 2, 2018 9:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A section of Interstate 35 in Texas was reduced to the consistency of gravel after a truck carrying Axe body spray exploded due to a fire igniting the highly flammable aerosol cans.

An 18-wheeler was driving on I-35 through Belton, Texas, about 60 miles north of Austin, around 4 a.m. Friday when the driver saw a fire in his rearview mirror, according to CNN affiliate KXXV-TV. The driver pulled over to the shoulder and detached the trailer from the truck.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Explosions

North America

Southwestern United States

Texas

The Americas

United States

Fires

The trailer exploded when the fire reached the trailer and its containers of aerosol deodorant, CNN affiliate KWTX-TV reports. Spray cans were launched in both directions of I-35.

Despite the large explosion that snarled traffic on the interstate for about eight hours, no one was hurt.

Jodi Wheatley, spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Transportation, told CNN Sunday three lanes and both shoulders on the section of I-35 will need to be removed and replaced because of the intensity of the fire.

A transportation employee told the Temple Daily Telegram newspaper the road was damaged and that the highway was "like gravel" after the explosion.

The cause of the fire was not announced.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events