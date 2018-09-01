Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Colbert County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide. Full Story

U2's latest tour carries political message

Bono and The Edge explain why U2 doesn't shy away from politics during their latest tour and if they think fame has catapulted them into the ultimate filter bubble.

Posted: Sep. 1, 2018 11:38 PM
Updated: Sep. 1, 2018 11:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Legendary Irish rock band U2 canceled a performance in Berlin on Saturday night, saying that lead singer Bono had "suffered a complete loss of voice."

"We don't know what has happened and we're taking medical advice," said a statement signed by band members Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen and The Edge.

"We're so sorry for tonight's cancellation. Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice," the statement said.

"As always, we appreciate our audience's understanding and all our fans' support in Berlin and those who traveled from afar. We will update you very soon."

The Mercedes Benz Arena, where U2 performed August 31 and September 1 as part of its experience+innocence tour, tweeted: "Get well soon, Bono."

U2 fan site Atu2 wrote on Twitter during the show: "Bono said that he's not quite sure what's happened at the end of Red Flag Day. He's clearing his throat. 'I think it's the smoke. I can promise you I have not been talking, but this is like a giant cigar - I've lost my voice and I don't know what to do.'"

The fan site said on Twitter that the singer attempted "Beautiful Day" before leaving the stage.

Actress Ashley Judd posted footage of Bono's performance on Twitter, commenting: "The power of #bono voice before it surprised him in #Berlin and left him abruptly...he was singing his guts out (per usual)."

The band is on tour until November 10 and is next due to perform September 4 at a sold-out show in Cologne, Germany.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events