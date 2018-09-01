Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Man arrested after child was left in hot car, police say Full Story

Seattle schools will open as scheduled with a deal. But teachers still are striking elsewhere in Washington

Seattle teachers have reached a tentative contract deal that is set to keep thousands of students from missi...

Posted: Sep. 1, 2018 9:04 AM
Updated: Sep. 1, 2018 9:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Seattle teachers have reached a tentative contract deal that is set to keep thousands of students from missing school.

More than 53,000 students will begin school as they had planned after the Seattle Education Association and Seattle Public Schools reached a tentative deal Friday, the district and the teacher's union said.

Compensation and benefits

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Education

Education systems and institutions

Labor and employment

Labor disputes and negotiations

Labor relations

Labor strikes

Labor unions

Missing persons

North America

Northwestern United States

Primary and secondary education

Public schools

Seattle

Students and student life

Teachers and teaching

The Americas

United States

Wages and salaries

Washington (State)

The district did not make public the terms of the agreement but said one of its priorities was educators' compensation.

"We believe our educators and support staff deserve a competitive, fair salary package and as a district we want to be able to attract and retain the very best educators for our students," the district said in a statement.

Students in grades 1-12 are expected to begin classes Wednesday, while kindergarteners are scheduled to start September 10.

"Our staff are our heroes," the district said.

The tentative deal comes a few days after teachers voted to give their union the power to call a strike.

The Seattle Education Association said its members will vote on the deal at a meeting next week -- but the tentative deal is enough to start school as scheduled.

Other Washington students are already missing school

Disputes over salaries and benefits for teachers remain unresolved at schools in some other Washington communities.

Teachers strikes are underway at Battle Ground Public Schools, Longview Public Schools, Vancouver Public Schools, the Hockinson School District, the Ridgefield School District, Evergreen Public Schools and the Washougal School District. The strikes prevented schools there from opening this week as planned.

In Monroe, about 30 miles northeast of Seattle, it's not clear whether school will start as scheduled on Wednesday. Teachers there rallied this week demanding better pay.

Monroe special education teacher Michael Jones said he's willing to go on strike if needed -- not just for better salaries, but for the future education of children.

"I care for my salary and for the salaries of my colleagues as well, but beyond that, I care about the education my own children will receive in Monroe," he said.

"This next week will literally impact the community of Monroe for generations to come because many surrounding districts have already agreed to big raises. ... I've always believed that when we start thinking that the 'grass is greener elsewhere' that it is our responsibility to water our own grass and make it greener. If it takes a strike, then so be it."

Strikes in Washington follow a wave of nationwide teacher protests last spring. Educators have demanded higher salaries and better school funding for their students to replace crumbling textbooks and archaic supplies.

'#sorrynotsorry'

Shelli Blake, a paraeducator at Vancouver Public Schools, said she understands the hardships some parents are facing due to the strike there.

"I'm sorry the teachers have 'inconvenienced' you by going on strike. I understand daycare needs so you can go to work," Blake posted in an open letter to parents on Facebook.

"While teachers are on strike they will also be 'inconvenienced' by not getting paid, standing in the heat, bargaining with the district, and finding care of thier [sic] own children. They do this to ensure quality educators, special services, and smaller class sizes."

And because the school year might be extended, Blake said students won't miss out on important lessons.

"I get that extended daycare needs can be costly but with the extended school year teachers will be 'watching' your children at the beginning of next summer; therefore no need to pay for childcare," she said.

She signed off her letter with the hashtag "#sorrynotsorry."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events