Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Man arrested after child was left in hot car, police say Full Story

Blimp of London Mayor Sadiq Khan flies above UK capital

A giant blimp of London Mayor Sadiq Khan hovered Saturday above Westminster in a ...

Posted: Sep. 1, 2018 9:04 AM
Updated: Sep. 1, 2018 9:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A giant blimp of London Mayor Sadiq Khan hovered Saturday above Westminster in a crowdfunded protest against his record on tackling violent crime in the UK capital.

A small crowd of supporters and members of the media gathered to see the giant balloon -- which depicts the mayor reclining in a small yellow bikini -- as it was flown for two hours, the Press Association news agency reported.

Aircraft

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

England

Europe

London

Northern Europe

Political Figures - Intl

Political Figures - US

Sadiq Khan

United Kingdom

Some called "higher, higher, higher" as the blimp rose into the sky, the agency said.

More than 3,000 people have donated more than 59,000 pounds ($76,500) to fund the 29-foot balloon.

Protest organizer Yanny Bruere, who describes himself as a British free speech advocate, said he had set up the crowdfunding campaign in response to London authorities' decision to allow a "Trump Baby" blimp to be flown during a visit to Britain in July by President Donald Trump.

He said the Parliament Square event would mark "the fightback for free speech in our country."

"Under Sadiq Khan, we have seen crime sky rocket to unprecedented levels. People in London don't feel safe and they aren't safe. ... Khan Out," he wrote on his crowdfunding page.

London has seen a spike in knife crime over the past three years, but the capital's Metropolitan Police Service insists it is still a safe city. Khan published a new knife crime strategy in June and promised to do everything possible to drive knife crime from London. The mayor has also called for the government to halt planned funding cuts to the Metropolitan Police.

The blimp's swimwear is a reference to a controversial weight-loss advertisement banned from the Transport for London network by Khan in 2016 that depicted a woman in a yellow bikini with the slogan "Are you beach body ready?"

Bruere said any surplus funds would be used "for a continuing campaign to remove Sadiq Khan from office" and to defend free speech.

Speaking to broadcaster ITV London on Thursday, Khan said: "If people want to spend their Saturday looking at me in a yellow bikini, they're welcome to do so -- I don't really think yellow's my color though."

The request to fly the "Trump Baby" blimp in July was approved by city authorities and the mayor after more than 10,000 people signed a petition.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events