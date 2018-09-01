Clear
2 stabbed in Amsterdam were Americans, officials say

The two people stabbed Friday at Amsterdam's central railway station were US citizens, US and Dutch authorit...

Posted: Sep. 1, 2018 6:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The two people stabbed Friday at Amsterdam's central railway station were US citizens, US and Dutch authorities said Saturday.

The suspect, shot by police at the Amsterdam station after the stabbings, was identified by police as a 19-year-old Afghan man who lives in Germany. The victims were seriously injured but are not in critical condition, the Amsterdam mayor's office said.

A police spokesman in Amsterdam told CNN the teenage suspect remains in a hospital where he will be questioned later Saturday with the help of a translator.

"The suspect is under police surveillance in hospital and will be questioned about his motive for the stabbing incident -- this also includes the possibility of a terrorist motive," the mayor's office said. "There is intensive contact with the German authorities about the background of this suspect.

"The initial investigation by police does not indicate that the victims were deliberately chosen. The investigation is in full swing with all scenarios being considered."

Pete Hoekstra, the US ambassador to the Netherlands, expressed his support to the victims and thanked first responders.

"We are aware that both victims were US citizens visiting the Netherlands and have been in touch with them or their families," Hoekstra said. "We wish them a speedy recovery and are working closely with the city of Amsterdam to provide assistance to them and their families.

"The US Embassy team in the Netherlands stands with our friends in the Netherlands as the authorities seek the full facts as to exactly what happened. We will assist as appropriate, with our main priority as always being the safety and well-being of US citizens in the country."

