Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Man arrested after child was left in hot car, police say Full Story

German refinery explosion injures 8, forces residents from homes

An explosion Saturday at a refinery in the town of Vohburg, in Germany's southern Bavaria region, has injure...

Posted: Sep. 1, 2018 6:51 AM
Updated: Sep. 1, 2018 6:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An explosion Saturday at a refinery in the town of Vohburg, in Germany's southern Bavaria region, has injured at least eight people and forced about 1,800 residents from their homes.

The blast, which occurred in the early hours, was followed by a fire, a statement from police in Bavaria said.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Europe

Explosions

Germany

Western Europe

Three of the injured were taken to the hospital with moderate to severe injuries, police said.

About 1,800 people were evacuated from parts of Vohburg and from Irsching, just to the west, and are being sheltered in a local gym, police said. Residents have been instructed to keep windows and doors closed.

Footage from the scene showed thick, dark smoke rising from the refinery site.

Firefighters continue to work to extinguish the blaze, police said. Roads in the area have been closed by the fire department.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events