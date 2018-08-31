Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Man arrested after child was left in hot car, police say Full Story

DeVos: I won't take action over schools buying guns with federal funds

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos signaled on Friday that she does not plan to take action over the purchase o...

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 10:41 PM
Updated: Aug. 31, 2018 10:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos signaled on Friday that she does not plan to take action over the purchase of guns for schools using federal funds.

In a letter to Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia, the top Democrat on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, DeVos wrote, "Let me be clear: I have no intention of taking any action concerning the purchase of firearms or firearms training for school staff under the ESEA," a reference to federal Elementary and Secondary Education Act funds.

Betsy DeVos

Education

Education departments

Education regulation and policy

Firearms

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Gun sales

Political Figures - US

School violence

Society

Violence in society

Weapons and arms

Federal budget

Government budgets

Public finance

The letter, which was posted to a Twitter account for the Education Department's press secretary, is dated Aug. 31.

DeVos wrote that there is " 'substantial flexibility' in how school districts use these funds" and that "Congress did not authorize me or the Department to make those decisions. As I have stated publicly on numerous occasions since I was nominated for this position, I will not legislate via fiat from the Department."

Earlier this month, the Trump administration pushed back on a New York Times report that DeVos was looking into a plan that would allow states to use federal funding to buy firearms for teachers.

A senior administration official told CNN at the time that the idea laid out in the Times report did not originate with the Department of Education or DeVos. The official also said DeVos thinks Congress should clarify whether using the grant funding to buy guns is permissible.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events