Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Man arrested after child was left in hot car, police say Full Story

Labor Day Fast Facts

Here's a look at Labor Day, a le...

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 3:10 PM
Updated: Aug. 31, 2018 3:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at Labor Day, a legal holiday celebrated in the United States and Puerto Rico to honor working people. Labor Day is on Monday, September 3, 2018.

Facts:
It is celebrated on the first Monday in September.

Labor and employment

Holidays and observances

Labor Day

Labor relations

Labor unions

Fast Facts

North America

United States

Continents and regions

The Americas

In many other countries, May Day (May 1st) is the day working people are honored. Most of Europe celebrates May Day.

For many, Labor Day symbolizes the end of summer.

As of July 2018, there were more than 160 million people in the civilian labor force in the US.

Timeline:
Early 1880s - The idea for creating a holiday to honor workers is proposed by either Peter McGuire of the Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners Union or Matthew Maguire of the International Association of Machinists (US Department of Labor). The Central Labor Union of New York appoints a committee to organize a picnic and parade in honor of working people.

September 5, 1882 - New York City holds the first Labor Day parade. It is estimated that 10,000 workers participate. (US Census Bureau) Not all employers support the idea, but many union workers take the first Monday in September off anyway. Some unions levy fines against workers who do go into work. At the time, workers receive time off for Christmas, the Fourth of July and every other Sunday.

1887 - Oregon becomes the first state to make Labor Day a legal holiday.

1894 - President Grover Cleveland and the US Congress make it a national holiday.

Labor Unions: (BLS)
In 1983, the union membership rate was 20.1% in the US. Membership was 10.7% in 2017.

New York has the highest rate of union workers among the states, with 23.8% in 2017.

South Carolina has the lowest, with 2.6% in 2017.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events