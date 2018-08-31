Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Man arrested after child was left in hot car, police say Full Story

WeWork could soon be Manhattan's largest office tenant

WeWork could become the largest office tenant in Manhattan.The company is negotiating a lease in 1 Wo...

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 3:11 PM
Updated: Aug. 31, 2018 3:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

WeWork could become the largest office tenant in Manhattan.

The company is negotiating a lease in 1 World Trade Center to take over about 200,000 square feet in the building, a source close to the deal told CNNMoney.

WeWork recently became the second-largest renter of office space in the borough, according to a Cushman & Wakefield report earlier this month. WeWork trails just about 74,000 square feet behind JPMorgan's New York tenancy. If the deal goes through, WeWork would surpass the bank.

That's a feat for the New York-based coworking space company, which is just eight years old.

Crain's New York Business first reported that WeWork was close to finalizing a lease at 1 World Trade Center. WeWork declined to comment.

In the first half of 2018, WeWork snapped up eight times as much newly leased space in the United States as the next nine largest firms combined, according to Cushman & Wakefield. There's room for more: Coworking makes up just 1% of total office space in the United States, according to the report.

WeWork now operates in more than 20 countries and offers tiered pricing plans for coworking spaces that can run more than $1,000 a month, depending on whether the member wants a private office or just a desk. WeWork also has enterprise options, with customers including Microsoft and Bank of America.

WeWork was valued at $20 billion when SoftBank invested $4.4 billion last year. The company is reportedly looking to raise funds that would value it as high as $35 billion.

The company has expanded its business into education (WeGrow), health and fitness (WeRise), and coliving (WeLive).

1 World Trade Center is the tallest in the Western Hemisphere. It is a public-private partnership between the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the Durst Organization, which manages the property.

Durst Organization and a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events