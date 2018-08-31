Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

International Space Station leak is stable, Russian space agency says

The International Space Station's cabin pressure is holding steady after crews repaired a leak on a Russian ...

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 10:37 AM
Updated: Aug. 31, 2018 10:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The International Space Station's cabin pressure is holding steady after crews repaired a leak on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft attached to the orbital complex, Russia's space agency said Friday.

Roscosmos' executive director of manned programs, Sergei Krikalyov, said that the seal was "proving to be completely airtight," after teams isolated and plugged a hole of about two millimeters in diameter. The crew was never in danger, according to NASA.

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

NASA

Space and aeronautics agencies

Space and astronomy

Space exploration

Space industry

Space stations

Spacecraft and satellites

US federal departments and agencies

US government independent agencies

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Russia

"At night, tests were held and the pressure was monitored for a lengthy period of time. Right now, the pressure is stable and no further leaks have been detected," Krikalyov told state-run news agency TASS.

The Soyuz spacecraft is one of three spaceships currently docked at the space station.

NASA said on Thursday that the leak caused a minor reduction in cabin pressure on the ISS. Flight controllers at NASA Mission Control Center in Houston worked with their Russian counterparts to enable the repairs.

Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Friday that when the Soyuz spacecraft lands in April 2019 it will mark the end of Russia's contractual obligations with NASA to ferry American astronauts to the ISS, state-sponsored Russian news agency Sputnik reported.

The US has not transported astronauts into space since 2011, when it ended its Space Shuttle program. NASA will replace Russian launches with commercial providers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events