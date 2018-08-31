Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Actor Gérard Depardieu accused of rape

French actor Gérard Depardieu has been accused of rape and sexual assault by a 22-year-old woman, a spokesman for the Paris prosecutor told CNN.

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 5:06 AM
Updated: Aug. 31, 2018 5:32 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

French actor Gérard Depardieu has been accused of rape and sexual assault by a 22-year-old woman, a spokesman for the Paris prosecutor told CNN on Thursday.

"The Paris public prosecutor's office is making a preliminary investigation on counts of rape and sexual assault," the spokesman said.

In the French judicial system, Depardieu would be placed under formal investigation if officials find grounds for pursuing the matter further.

Depardieu has appeared in films like "Green Card," "The Man in the Iron Mask" and "Life of Pi." He was also nominated for an Oscar in 1991 for his leading role in "Cyrano de Bergerac."

Depardieu's lawyer Herve Temime told CNN's affiliate BFMTV that his client was "shocked" by the accusation and "totally denies any assault, any rape and any criminal act."

"I have strong elements to show that no offense took place," Temime said, adding that the offense was "the opposite" of Depardieu's personality.

The complaint was filed on August 27 and went to the Paris prosecutor on August 29.

"I regret that this investigation was not kept secret as usual," Temime added.

Temime confirmed that the French actor knows the woman in question, but denied he was with her during the dates mentioned in the complaint.

Depardieu's most recent credits include several French films and an animated movie co-starring Logan Lerman and Helena Bonham Carter called "Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero."

In 2013, the French movie icon was granted Russian citizenship by Vladimir Putin.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events