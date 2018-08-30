Australian filmmaker James Ricketson found guilty of espionage in Cambodia

Australian filmmaker James Ricketson has been sentenced to six years in a Cambodian prison, after being found guilty of spying for an unnamed country.

The 69-year-old filmmaker was arrested in Cambodia in June 2017 after flying a drone over a rally organized by the Cambodia National Rescue Party, an opposition group that was later dissolved by the government.

Before the verdict was announced Friday, Ricketson's lawyer Sam Onn Kong told CNN that the prosecution had failed to provide any concrete evidence of espionage -- or even name the country that he was accused of spying for.

"Which words, which sentences, which paragraphs effect national defense?" Kong asked the prosecutor at Ricketson's trial, according to Australia's national broadcaster ABC.

"Which country is James spying for? Is it Australia? Is it America? Please let us know."

Kong told CNN on Thursday that Ricketson would appeal the verdict.

Veteran filmmaker

Ricketson has traveled back and forth between Cambodia and Australia for more than 20 years, filming documentaries about life in the Southeast Asian country.

His son, Jesse Ricketson told CNN that his father's first trip to Cambodia was to film "Sleeping with Cambodia," a 55-minute documentary described by Screen Australia as an "exploration of paedophilia and children at risk."

Since then he has set up charitable ventures in the country, including fostering a Cambodian girl, and her mother.

The ABC reports that Ricketson had been critical of Cambodian leader Hun Sen, and that Cambodian media sympathetic to the government had labeled him an "important spy" acting to foment a "color revolution."

The prosecution's main legal arguments focused on emails, which were retrieved after his arrest, including one message to former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, urging him to withdraw an invitation for Hun Sen to visit Australia in 2016, Kong said.

Ricketson said in his closing statements at the trial that the "notion that a spy would provide national security information to a prime minister via a Gmail account is both fanciful and ludicrous," according to the ABC.

Call for diplomatic intervention

Ricketson's son Jesse said Thursday that the 14 months in detention had been physically and mentally taxing for his father.

"(It's been) hard for us, most specifically James. He's an old man and not in the best health -- conditions in prison are very hard. There's also a human toll on all those who support him."

He said that his father "never meant offense. He's an outspoken guy who has a lot of opinions but he's always come from a place of love for Cambodia -- he loves the people, loves the place.

"The last thing he wanted to do was offend the Cambodian people or government."

Kong, Ricketson's lawyer, told CNN ahead of the guilty verdict, that the Australian government should take diplomatic action.

"If the government agrees that there is no evidence they should take some action," Kong said.