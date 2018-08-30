A look ahead at remembrance ceremonies for John McCain

Family and friends of Sen John McCain are honoring his life at several ceremonies this week.
The Arizona Republican died last Saturday, a day after his family announced he was stopping medical treatment for the brain cancer he had been battling.
McCain left Arizona for the final time Thursday, and his body arrived at Joint Base Andrews, in Maryland, on Thursday evening.
Here's a look at the upcoming ceremonies planned this week -- and what to expect. All times are Eastern.
Thursday
McCain's body arrived at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, around 7:40 p.m. There, the armed forces Body Bearers were awaiting his arrival.
Friday
McCain's body will lie in state at the US Capitol. At 11 a.m., there will be a ceremony in the Rotunda.
The ceremony will include an invocation by the Rev. Patrick J. Conroy, the House chaplain, and benediction by Rear Adm. Barry C. Black, the Senate chaplain. Others expected to speak include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Vice President Mike Pence.
Following the ceremony, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., the public will be allowed in to pay respects, with a Capitol Police honor guard in attendance.
At 10 p.m., "John McCain: Moments That Made the Man" will air on CNN, a special report hosted by Dana Bash.
Saturday
The day will include ceremonies at the National Cathedral in Washington.
While traveling from the US Capitol to the National Cathedral, the motorcade will stop at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where McCain's wife, Cindy McCain, will lay a wreath to honor those who died in the war.
The memorial service at the cathedral will begin at 10 a.m. Scheduled speakers include:
- Former President George W. Bush
- Former President Barack Obama
- Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte
- Sen. Lindsey Graham
- Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger
Sunday
A second ceremony will follow at the US Naval Academy Sunday afternoon. That private ceremony will include tributes from Sen. Lindsey Graham and Army Gen. David Petraeus.
From there, McCain's body will be taken to the US Naval Academy Cemetery, where it will be laid to rest and a Navy chaplain will lead a private final religious ceremony.
At 9 p.m., CNN will air the HBO Documentary "John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls."
CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect that McCain's services and burial at the US Naval Academy will take place Sunday.
