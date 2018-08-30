Clear

Trump to Bloomberg: Sessions' job is safe until at least November elections

President Donald Trump said on Thursday his maligned attorney general is safe in his job at least until Nove...

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 11:08 PM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 11:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump said on Thursday his maligned attorney general is safe in his job at least until November.

Trump made the comment in an interview with Bloomberg News.

Donald Trump

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Jeff Sessions

Political Figures - US

Politics

US federal government

White House

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Investigations

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Robert Mueller

"I just would love to have him do a great job," Bloomberg quoted Trump as saying in the Oval Office.

Trump has raged against Jeff Sessions since his decision to recuse himself from Russia-related matters last year. Sessions was the first Republican senator to endorse Trump as a presidential contender.

Speculation that Trump may soon dismiss Sessions has increased in recent days as the two men trade snipes.

Meanwhile, Republican senators have shown new openness to a new attorney general. But they have pressured Trump to wait until after the midterm elections in November. Bloomberg said Trump declined to comment when asked if he would keep Sessions past then.

He told the news service he considers special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation to be an "illegal."

Asked if he would comply with a subpoena from Mueller, Trump said, "I'll see what happens" and added: "I view it differently. I view it as an illegal investigation."

He told Bloomberg "great scholars" have said "there never should have been a special counsel."

Mueller's investigation was ordered by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in May 2017 and the scope of the investigation was laid out by Rosenstein in a classified memo. Justice Department lawyers have previously said Rosenstein is aware of the scope and activities of Mueller's investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events