Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Parole Board issues warrant for parole 5 months too late Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alec Baldwin to headline New Hampshire Democratic Party dinner

Actor Alec Baldwin will be the keynote speaker at the New Hampshire Democratic Party's Eleanor Roosevelt Din...

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 3:48 PM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 3:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Actor Alec Baldwin will be the keynote speaker at the New Hampshire Democratic Party's Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner this October, the party said in a statement.

Baldwin, who has made frequent appearances on "Saturday Night Live" with his impersonation of President Donald Trump, is a major Democratic donor.

Alec Baldwin

Celebrities

Continents and regions

Government and public administration

New Hampshire

North America

Northeastern United States

Political organizations

Politics

The Americas

United States

US Democratic Party

US political parties

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

In a statement about the dinner, the actor said he is "excited to speak at the Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner knowing that New Hampshire has been on the frontlines of electing strong Democratic candidates to office."

"With 69 days until the election, I have dedicated my efforts to helping the Democratic Party win across the country," Baldwin said.

The dinner will take place on October 14 in Manchester and funds will help support Democratic candidates in the state.

Last year, Baldwin headlined the Iowa Democratic Party's fall gala fundraiser, bringing his version of Trump to the stage. Later, however, Baldwin said he felt conflicted about the impression, fearing it helps "normalize" the President's behavior.

Baldwin has not entered a political race, but said in 2006 that his "ideal" race would be to run for governor of New York.

Baldwin told radio host Howard Stern in June that if he made a bid for the White House, he would "one-thousand percent" prevail as the winner over Trump.

"If I ran, I would win," Baldwin said. "I would absolutely win."

Speaking seriously, however, Baldwin said "I'm not" the hope of the Democratic Party, as Stern suggested.

"I'm only saying that because people really don't have a sense of who is gonna come up. I mean, somebody great is gonna come up, I hope. But the only reason I say it is because I'd love to run for that kind of position — to have things be very common sense. There's so many things this country needs to do that are so obvious," he added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 98°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events