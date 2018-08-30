Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Parole Board issues warrant for parole 5 months too late Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Detroit schools shut off drinking water over lead and copper concerns

Drinking water is being shut off at all of Detroit's public schools because elevated levels of lead or coppe...

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 3:15 PM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 3:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Drinking water is being shut off at all of Detroit's public schools because elevated levels of lead or copper were found in some of the buildings, the district's superintendent said ahead of the new school year.

The schools will use bottled water and water coolers instead when students return to class Tuesday, Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Detroit

Education

Energy and utilities

Michigan

Midwestern United States

North America

The Americas

United States

Utilities industry

Water and wastewater management

Chemical industry and chemicals

Chemicals and environment

Diseases and disorders

Environment and natural resources

Environmental illnesses

Health and medical

Lead (metal and element)

Lead poisoning

Pollution

Toxic and hazardous substances

Recent testing found "higher than acceptable levels ... (of) copper and/or lead" in at least one water source -- such as a fountain or sink -- at 16 of 24 schools, Vitti said in a statement released Wednesday.

And drinking water already had been shut off at 18 other schools because of previously identified water quality issues, Vitti said.

There is no evidence of elevated levels of lead or copper at more than 50 other schools, but test results there are pending, he said.

"Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of our students and employees, I am turning off all drinking water in our schools until a deeper and broader analysis can be conducted to determine the long-term solutions for all schools," Vitti's statement reads.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District, which has more than 100 schools, has not released details of the testing or said what may have caused the elevated levels of copper and lead.

Consumption of the metals can lead to a range of health problems, and the Environmental Protection Agency mandates fixes to water systems when lead and copper concentrations exceed certain levels.

Lead consumption can be particularly harmful to children, leading to health effects such as impaired cognition, behavioral disorders, hearing problems and delayed puberty.

Lead and copper can enter drinking water when plumbing pipes that contain the metals corrode.

The Detroit schools' move comes in the wake of a lengthy water crisis involving dangerous lead levels in Flint, about an hour's drive to the northwest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 98°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events