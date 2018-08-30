LTI reveals the world's 12 best luxury hotel brands

LTI -- Luxury Travel Intelligence -- has rounded up the best hotel brands for when you want a vacation that oozes luxe and opulence.

The recommended brands own hotels and resorts across the globe that are lavish, grand -- and costly.

The global members-only organization used a thorough assessment process to count down the top brands.

To choose the top 12, LTI assessed 118 different factors, with each factor having its own weighted score.

"The 118 touchpoints relate to the overall brand performance, rather than its individual properties," says Michael Crompton, Founder of LTI, in a statement.

"It's all about the brand's ability to deliver: its passion, commitment, ethos and values, as well as the quality of its management and staff."

Opulent spots

Behemoth hotel brands including the Four Seasons and Mandarin Oriental breach the top 12 -- at number seven and five respectively.

Some of the groups on the list are particularly known for their remote, beautiful resorts, such as Auberge and Six Senses.

Each property on the list has a score out of a maximum of 4,320.

LTI top 12 luxury hotel brands for 2018

1 - Aman (3,587)

2 - Oetker Collection (3,494)

3 - Six Senses (3,438)

4 - Belmond (3,399)

5 - Mandarin Oriental (3,378)

6 - Auberge Resorts (3,312)

7 - Four Seasons (3,264)

8 - Soho House (3,180)

9 - One & Only Resorts (3,152)

10 - St. Regis (3,058)

11 - Rosewood (2,981)

12 - The Luxury Collection (2,897)