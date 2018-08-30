Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Parole Board issues warrant for parole 5 months too late Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Listen to Kanye apologize for slave comments

Kanye West spoke to a local radio station in Chicago in an effort to make amends for comments he made about slavery.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 3:59 PM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 3:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kanye West is trying to make amends for comments about slavery that found him at the center of controversy earlier this summer.

"I don't know if I properly apologized for how that slave comment made people feel," West told Chicago's WGCI-FM in a interview on Wednesday. "So I want to take this moment right now to say ... I'm sorry for people who felt let down by that moment."

West stirred up controversy in May after calling slavery "a choice" in a baffling interview with TMZ.

"When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... For 400 years? That sounds like a choice," West said at the time. "You were there for 400 years and it's all of y'all. It's like we're mentally imprisoned."

One TMZ staffer, Van Lathan, challenged West's statements at the time, telling him, "Frankly, I'm disappointed, I'm appalled, and brother, I am unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something to me, that's not real."

On the program, West said the incident "showed me how much black people love me and how much black people count on me and depend on me and I appreciate that."

When one host, who goes by Kendra G, told West that "God has blessed you with this ability that when you speak, change can happen," West was visibly moved. He later said the criticism he faces often leaves him feeling like his "voice is not meaningful."

In the wide-ranging interview, West choked up when talking about his support system and promised "a new Ye."

WGCI Morning Show's interview with West will be aired in two parts, with the first released Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 98°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events