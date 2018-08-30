Clear
BREAKING NEWS: AG's Office: Murder suspect improperly released Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cat-astrophe as New Zealand village plans feline ban

Cat owners in a small New Zealand village have been given paws for thought after a local council pledged to ...

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 6:17 AM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 6:17 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Cat owners in a small New Zealand village have been given paws for thought after a local council pledged to carry out a ban on the animals.

According to a "pest plan" put forward by Environment Southland, cat owners in Omaui, on the country's South Island, will have to neuter, microchip and register their cats with local authorities.

Animals

Cats

Continents and regions

Life forms

Mammals

New Zealand

Oceania

The proposal states that when the cat dies, owners will not be allowed to purchase a new one.

"There's cats getting into the native bush; they're preying on native birds, they're taking insects, they're taking reptiles -- all sorts of things," biosecurity operations manager Ali Meade told the Newshub news service.

"They're doing quite a bit of damage."

The proposal is also being backed by Omaui Landcare Charitable Trust Chairman John Collins, who says removing cats from the area would enable native animals to thrive.

''We're not cat haters, but we want our environment to be wildlife-rich," he told the Otago Times.

''Native wildlife is disappearing rapidly around the country and places like this where people still live and enjoy and hear the birdsong are probably few and far between,'' Collins said.

Submissions on the Southland regional pest management plan close on October 23.

New Zealand is currently embarking on an ambitious plan to become predator-free by 2050 with plans to eradicate species of possums, stoats and rats.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events