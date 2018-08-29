Clear
BREAKING NEWS: AG's Office: Murder suspect improperly released Full Story

Schiff: McGahn's resignation shows White House is in 'attack mode' against Mueller

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Wednesday that Wh...

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 7:57 PM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 7:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Wednesday that White House Counsel Don McGahn's resignation shows the White House is "in full attack mode on the special counsel."

"It certainly completes a full circle," Schiff told Wolf Blitzer on CNN's "The Situation Room," "where the administration initially took a strategy they would cooperate with special counsel and now they've pushed out basically everyone that had that view."

Adam Schiff

Continents and regions

Don McGahn

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Investigations

Political Figures - US

Politics

Resignations

Robert Mueller

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

US federal government

White House

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday on Twitter that McGahn would be leaving his position in the fall.

"You saw Rudy Giuliani acknowledge just the other day that his whole goal is not to tell the truth, it's not to be consistent, it's merely to undermine Bob Mueller," Schiff said.

Giuliani told The New York Times, "You probably can't do this without making a mistake or two," but "Mueller is now slightly more distrusted than trusted, and Trump is a little ahead of the game."

"So I think we've done really well," Giuliani told the Times, "and my client's happy."

"That was not, I think, McGahn's strategy," Schiff said on CNN. "The President is clearly worried about what he has said, and he should be worried."

If Trump worked with McGahn to fashion a pretext for firing then-FBI Director James Comey, Schiff said, McGahn would know whether it was over the Russia probe.

"McGahn would be privy to these conversations," Schiff said. "He'd be able to say this is exactly why the President wanted to get rid of James Comey -- it was all about Russia."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events