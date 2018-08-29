Clear
BREAKING NEWS: AG's Office: Murder suspect improperly released Full Story

US concerned as Syrian regime moves helicopters close to rebel stronghold

The Syrian regime has moved armed helicopters closer to the rebel stronghold of Idlib in the last few weeks,...

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 7:57 PM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 7:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Syrian regime has moved armed helicopters closer to the rebel stronghold of Idlib in the last few weeks, according to two defense officials. The US is concerned they could eventually be used to launch another chemical attack using chlorine filled barrel bombs, though they are readily available for a conventional assault.

The build-up of regime forces around Idlib is believed by the US to be a signal that an all-out assault on the enclave could begin within days, several US officials tell CNN.

Aircraft

Aviation and aerospace industry

Biological and chemical weapons

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Helicopters

Idlib

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Military

Military weapons

North America

Rebellions and insurgencies

Russia

Syria

Syria conflict

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

Weapons and arms

Weapons of mass destruction

Officials stress they are also worried that an assault on the city using conventional weapons could leave thousands dead and deepen the humanitarian crisis along the Syria-Turkey border. They believe chemical weapons could be used if the rebels are able to slow regime advances.

The potential for another round of chemical attacks has set off a diplomatic row with Russia.

"I will assure you that the Department of State has been in active communication, recent active communication with Russia to enlist them in preventing this, now I'll just leave it at that for right now, but the communication is going on," Defense Secretary James Mattis told reporters Tuesday.

The State Department has also shared concerns about "any kind of escalation" of violence in Idlib with the Russian government, according to State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert.

"We have shared the concerns that we have about any potential offensive taking place, we have shared those concerns with the Russian government at many levels," she said Wednesday.

There is also a sense that Russia is seeking to sow doubt if and when a chemical attack takes place. "That is their mode" one US defense official said. Early indications of the Russian approach emerged Wednesday when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he was concerned about "staged provocations" by rebel groups that would be blamed on the Syrian government. He also called remaining Syrian rebel groups in Idlib "terrorists," and that an all-out assault on the city is likely.

On a more direct military level, Russia has claimed the US is building up a Navy presence in the eastern Mediterranean to attack Assad. Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon said, "What I can tell you is that Russian reports of a US military buildup in the Eastern Med are nothing more than propaganda. It's not true. That does not mean, however, that we are unprepared to respond should the President direct such an action."

US officials say in turn Russia has significantly increased its level presence in the eastern Mediterranean off Syria. NATO has weighed in as well.

"The Russian Navy has dispatched substantial naval capabilities to the Mediterranean, including several ships equipped with modern cruise missiles," said NATO chief spokeswoman, Oana Lungescu. "We will not speculate on the intention of the Russian fleet, but it is important that all actors in the region exercise restraint and refrain from worsening an already disastrous humanitarian situation in Syria.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events