Top Scottish politician resigns from party after sexual misconduct allegations

Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland, has resigned from the Scottish National Party he once led after sexual misconduct allegations were made against him.

Salmond, who made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter, denies the claims, and is taking the country's government to court over its handling of the accusations against him.

Salmond said his resignation was an effort to remove a potential line of attack against the SNP, and said he planned to reapply for membership after he cleared his name.

The former first minister has claimed the Scottish government has denied him the opportunity to properly defend himself against the claims, which relate to his alleged behavior at the first minister's official Bute House residence, according to the Daily Record newspaper.

In his announcement, Salmond said First Minister Nicola Sturgeon "made it clear that the SNP have never received a single complaint about my personal conduct in my many decades of membership," referring to Sturgeon's recent statement and television interview.

Salmond said the Scottish government "confirmed that they did not have any such complaint before this January." That was more than three years after he left office as first minister, Salmond said.

"That is the record of 30 years of public service. So, let me be clear again. I refute these two complaints of harassment and I absolutely reject any suggestion of criminality," he said.

He said he believes Sturgeon "feels under pressure from other political parties" to suspend him from the SNP's leadership.

"However, I did not come into politics to facilitate opposition attacks on the SNP," he said. "Most of all I am conscious that if the party felt forced into suspending me it would cause substantial internal division."

Salmond resigned as first minister and SNP leader after a defeat in the November 2014 referendum on Scottish independence, which he had championed

Sturgeon, who replaced him, has maintained the party's dominance in Scotland but not to the degree before the referendum. One of the highest-profile casualties of a swing away from the SNP was Salmond himself, who lost his parliamentary seat in the 2017 election.

Salmond has remained a major figure in both Scottish and British politics despite leaving parliament. He works as a commentator and hosts the Alex Salmond Show on Russian state broadcaster RT.