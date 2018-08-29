Clear
BREAKING NEWS: AG's Office: Murder suspect improperly released Full Story

Hear letter McCain wrote for Adm. Kirby's son

Retired Rear Adm. John Kirby reads a letter from the late Sen. John McCain that was written for his son while he was getting ready to be commissioned as an Ensign in the Navy.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 7:39 PM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 7:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Retired Rear Adm. John Kirby became emotional on Wednesday when he recalled a letter the late Sen. John McCain had written to his son as he was getting ready to be commissioned into the US Navy.

Kirby, a former spokesperson for the State Department and current CNN analyst, said he had asked for McCain to offer some advice to his son that "he could hold on to as he goes out to lead sailors."

In the letter, McCain, a formal naval aviator who was held as a prisoner of war during Vietnam, wrote that "God blessed me with the company heroes and it was all the difference in my life."

McCain's letter continued, "Be proud of your accomplishments and never stop believing in yourself. And most importantly, you will find the most happiness in serving a cause greater than your own self-interests."

Kirby told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that "nothing that I could have said to my son as a dad could be better than what Sen. McCain said to my son."

The admiral's remembrance came amid processions to have McCain lie in state at the Arizona Capitol. The Arizona Republican died last Saturday at the age of 81.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events