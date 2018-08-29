Clear
BREAKING NEWS: AG's Office: Murder suspect improperly released Full Story

Harvey Weinstein files motion to dismiss Ashley Judd suit

Harvey Weinstein's legal team has filed a motion to dismiss a ...

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 7:28 PM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 7:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Harvey Weinstein's legal team has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by actress Ashley Judd.

In a court filing obtained by CNN on Wednesday, Weinstein's legal team refutes Judd's claim that he sabotaged her career, stating Judd's argument "is rife with speculation and conclusory allegations."

Ashley Judd

Business figures

Celebrities

Harvey Weinstein

Law and legal system

Lawsuits and claims

Trial and procedure

Discrimination

Sex and gender issues

Sexual harassment

Societal issues

Society

CNN has contacted Judd's representatives for comment.

Judd filed suit against Weinstein in May, claiming the disgraced former film executive made inflammatory statements about her that hurt her career after she allegedly rebuffed sexual advances from him in 1997.

In her suit, Judd states that Weinstein told director Peter Jackson, who oversaw the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, not to hire her. Judd claims that this "torpedoed" her career.

In a December interview with the New Zealand news site Stuff, Jackson said Weinstein had told him Judd was a "nightmare" to work with.

As part of the motion for dismissal, Weinstein's attorney argues that Jackson stated it was the studio "Miramax, not Weinstein" that purportedly told him to "steer clear" of Judd.

Related: Ashley Judd suit claims Harvey Weinstein 'torpedoed' career

Judd was among the first women in Hollywood to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct in a series of reports published by The New York Times and The New Yorker last October. Since then, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of varying degrees of misconduct, including harassment and rape.

Weinstein, who also is facing criminal charges in New York, has denied all allegations of "nonconsensual sexual activity."

He has pleaded not guilty to six felony sex crimes -- two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape, one first-degree criminal sex act charge and one criminal sex act.

The charges stem from allegations from three women, according to court documents. Weinstein remains free after posting $1 million cash bail.

A court hearing in Judd's case against Weinstein is scheduled for September 17.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events