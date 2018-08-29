Harvey Weinstein files motion to dismiss Ashley Judd suit

Harvey Weinstein's legal team has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by actress Ashley Judd.

In a court filing obtained by CNN on Wednesday, Weinstein's legal team refutes Judd's claim that he sabotaged her career, stating Judd's argument "is rife with speculation and conclusory allegations."

CNN has contacted Judd's representatives for comment.

Judd filed suit against Weinstein in May, claiming the disgraced former film executive made inflammatory statements about her that hurt her career after she allegedly rebuffed sexual advances from him in 1997.

In her suit, Judd states that Weinstein told director Peter Jackson, who oversaw the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, not to hire her. Judd claims that this "torpedoed" her career.

In a December interview with the New Zealand news site Stuff, Jackson said Weinstein had told him Judd was a "nightmare" to work with.

As part of the motion for dismissal, Weinstein's attorney argues that Jackson stated it was the studio "Miramax, not Weinstein" that purportedly told him to "steer clear" of Judd.

Judd was among the first women in Hollywood to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct in a series of reports published by The New York Times and The New Yorker last October. Since then, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of varying degrees of misconduct, including harassment and rape.

Weinstein, who also is facing criminal charges in New York, has denied all allegations of "nonconsensual sexual activity."

He has pleaded not guilty to six felony sex crimes -- two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape, one first-degree criminal sex act charge and one criminal sex act.

The charges stem from allegations from three women, according to court documents. Weinstein remains free after posting $1 million cash bail.

A court hearing in Judd's case against Weinstein is scheduled for September 17.