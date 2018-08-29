Clear
BREAKING NEWS: AG's Office: Murder suspect improperly released Full Story

It's time for investors to go on the defensive

Investors can't afford to be complacent.Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwa...

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 7:28 PM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 7:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Investors can't afford to be complacent.

Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, told CNN's Alison Kosik on "Markets Now" on Wednesday that investors are overestimating the longevity of the bull market. And they're putting themselves at risk.

To make the most of their investments, people need to stick to the "tried and true principles" of diversifying and rebalancing their portfolios, she said.

"Money that has been invested in the market has appreciated to a significant degree, and there's been no paring back," Sonders said. "That's why household exposure to equities is at a historically high level."

"There's never a bad time to pare back some profits," she added.

Investors know that they need to buy low and sell high. But "left to our own devices, we tend to do the opposite."

Rebalancing, Sonders said, "forces you to do what we know we're supposed to do."

"That's the most important thing to do right now," she said. "Don't get greedy."

Escalating trade tensions could slow the market, she said.

Sonders warned that if 25% tariffs go into effect on $200 billion of Chinese goods in September, the United States could be hit with unexpected retaliatory measures.

"China has a lot of ways that they can retaliate," she said. For example, China could devalue its currency to fight the tariffs, she said.

A weaker yuan could make China's export industry more competitive globally, as it makes Chinese products cheaper for those paying in dollars.

"I don't think we imminently face a currency war on top of a trade war, but that is a risk," she said.

"We're still underestimating what would happen" if the trade war gets worse.

CNNMoney's "Markets Now" streams live from the New York Stock Exchange every Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET. Hosted by CNNMoney editor-at-large Richard Quest and others, the 15-minute program features incisive commentary from experts.

You can watch "Markets Now" at CNNMoney.com/MarketsNow from your desk or on your phone or tablet. If you can't catch the show live, check out highlights online and through the Markets Now newsletter, delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events