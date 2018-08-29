Clear
BREAKING NEWS: AG's Office: Murder suspect improperly released Full Story

Thousands flee flooding as Myanmar dam bursts

As many as 50,000 people were temporarily displaced Wednesday when a dam burst in central Myanmar, flooding ...

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 6:53 PM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 6:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As many as 50,000 people were temporarily displaced Wednesday when a dam burst in central Myanmar, flooding many homes, officials said.

A breach of the dam's spillway early in the morning sent floodwaters pouring into the township of Swar and nearby villages, the Reuters news agency said.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Asia

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Dams and locks

Floods and flooding

Lakes and waterways

Myanmar

Natural disasters

Southeast Asia

Transportation and warehousing

Transportation infrastructure

"We have just come back" from the breach zone, a spokesperson from the Department of Disaster Relief and Resettlement told CNN. "It is OK there now, but many villages were flooded, and a lot of people left their homes."

Local authorities urged residents to evacuate as the flooding might get worse.

The commander-in-chief of Myanmar's armed forces, Min Aung Hlaing, posted pictures Wednesday of himself at the dam site using the Russian social network VK. Facebook on Monday announced it was removing his account, along with other government and civilian pages in connection with ethnic violence against Rohingya Muslims.

Commuters between Mandalay, in central Myanmar, and Yangon reported highway closures because of the flooding.

A bridge on a major highway linking Myanmar's major cities of Yangon, Mandalay and the capital, Naypyitaw, was damaged by the floods, Reuters reported. The floodwaters have also caused damage to railroads, halting some train services.

Heavy annual monsoon rains have already brought flooding to other parts of the country and the region.

A dam in neighboring Laos collapsed last month, causing flash-flooding across six villages and displacing thousands of people.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events