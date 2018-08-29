Paul Manafort has again asked to move an upcoming criminal trial to Roanoke, Virginia, as he prepares for a second trial before a jury in Washington, DC.
The former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump, facing charges related to financial transactions and his lobbying work in Ukraine prior to his involvement in the Trump campaign, had once before asked to move his first trial in Northern Virginia to Roanoke. In both requests, he cited the politicized and media-saturated environment in the Washington region. Manafort has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Continents and regions
Court trials
Eastern Europe
Europe
Government and public administration
Investigations
Law and legal system
North America
Paul Manafort
Political Figures - US
Politics
Russia
Russia meddling investigation
Southeastern United States
The Americas
Trial and procedure
United States
Virginia
The judge in Virginia refused to move the trial, and the court was able to find 12 jurors who said they could weigh the case without bias.
He was found guilty on eight charges, and the jury could not reach a verdict on 10 charges.
Judge Amy Berman Jackson suggested at a hearing Tuesday that she believed the DC federal court could also find a fair jury for such a high-profile case.
"It is difficult to conceive of a matter that has received media attention of the same magnitude as the prosecution of Mr. Manafort," his attorneys argue in the filing Wednesday morning. They point out that "the nation's attention remains fixed on Mr. Manafort" and his connection to Trump has caused the case to "become theatre."
Related Content
- Manafort wants second trial to move to Roanoke, Virginia
- Paul Manafort's trial in Virginia pushed back to July 24
- Arrest made after brick thrown into Sen. Mark Warner's Roanoke, Virginia, office
- Judge delays Manafort trial, grants witnesses immunity
- 5 witnesses named in Paul Manafort trial
- Meet Manafort trial ringmaster T.S. Ellis
- Manafort trial resumes after fiery first day
- Jury seated in Paul Manafort trial
- Judge admits error in Manafort trial
- Prosecution rests in Paul Manafort trial