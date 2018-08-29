Clear
BREAKING NEWS: AG's Office: Murder suspect improperly released Full Story

Manafort wants second trial to move to Roanoke, Virginia

Paul Manafort has again asked to move an upcoming criminal trial to Roanoke, Virginia, as he prepares for a ...

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 6:53 PM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 6:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Paul Manafort has again asked to move an upcoming criminal trial to Roanoke, Virginia, as he prepares for a second trial before a jury in Washington, DC.

The former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump, facing charges related to financial transactions and his lobbying work in Ukraine prior to his involvement in the Trump campaign, had once before asked to move his first trial in Northern Virginia to Roanoke. In both requests, he cited the politicized and media-saturated environment in the Washington region. Manafort has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Continents and regions

Court trials

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Investigations

Law and legal system

North America

Paul Manafort

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Southeastern United States

The Americas

Trial and procedure

United States

Virginia

The judge in Virginia refused to move the trial, and the court was able to find 12 jurors who said they could weigh the case without bias.

He was found guilty on eight charges, and the jury could not reach a verdict on 10 charges.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson suggested at a hearing Tuesday that she believed the DC federal court could also find a fair jury for such a high-profile case.

"It is difficult to conceive of a matter that has received media attention of the same magnitude as the prosecution of Mr. Manafort," his attorneys argue in the filing Wednesday morning. They point out that "the nation's attention remains fixed on Mr. Manafort" and his connection to Trump has caused the case to "become theatre."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events