2015 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts

Here is a look at the 2015 Atlantic hurricane season.

Facts:

The 2015 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the North Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea.

Accidents, disasters and safety Hurricanes Natural disasters Severe weather Tropical storms Weather Accidents Ship and boat accidents Fast Facts Hurricane Harvey

The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as "an intense tropical weather system with well-defined circulation and sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher."

Hurricanes are rated according to intensity on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.

A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness:

A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.

A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.

Predictions:

April 9, 2015 - The Tropical Meteorology Project from Colorado State University predicts that the "2015 Atlantic basin hurricane season will be one of the least active seasons since the middle of the 20th century." They predict seven named storms and three hurricanes.

May 27, 2015 - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts a below-normal hurricane season, predicting that there is a 70 percent chance of having six to 11 named storms, of which three to six could develop into hurricanes, including zero to two major hurricanes (categories 3-5).

2015 Atlantic Storm Names :

Tropical Storm Ana

May 9, 2015 - Tropical Storm Ana develops off the coast of South Carolina.

May 10, 2015 - Makes landfall at 6:00 a.m. ET just north of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and later is downgraded to a tropical depression.

Tropical Storm Bill

June 15, 2015 - Tropical Storm Bill forms in the northwest Gulf of Mexico.

June 16, 2015 - Makes landfall on Matagorda Island, Texas.

June 17, 2015 - Is downgraded to a tropical depression.

Tropical Storm Claudette

July 13, 2015 - Tropical Storm Claudette forms in the Atlantic.

July 14, 2015 - Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.

Hurricane Danny

August 18, 2015 - Tropical Storm Danny forms about 1,595 miles east of the Windward Islands.

August 20, 2015 - Tropical Storm Danny becomes a Category 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds and continues to move west.

August 21, 2015 - Hurricane Danny intensifies into a Category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.

August 22, 2015 - Weakens to a tropical storm about 520 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

August 24, 2015 - Is downgraded to a tropical depression.

Tropical Storm Erika

August 24, 2015 - Tropical Storm Erika forms in the Atlantic.

August 27, 2015 - Heavy rains from Tropical Storm Erika cause massive flooding on the tiny Caribbean island of Dominica.

August 28, 2015 - Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says Tropical Storm Erika is responsible for at least 20 deaths and damages to infrastructure that will cost tens of millions to repair.

August 29, 2015 - Is downgraded to a tropical depression.

Hurricane Fred

August 30, 2015 - Tropical Storm Fred forms off the coast of West Africa.

August 31, 2015 - Strengthens into a hurricane. Fred marks the easternmost formation of a hurricane in the tropical Atlantic, according to hurricane records in a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration database.

September 4, 2015 - Weakens to a tropical depression.

Tropical Storm Grace

September 5, 2015 - Tropical Storm Grace forms.

September 8, 2015 - Weakens to a tropical depression.

Tropical Storm Henri

September 9, 2015 - Tropical Storm Henri forms.

September 11, 2015 - Dissipates.

Tropical Storm Ida

September 18, 2015 - Tropical Storm Ida forms.

September 24, 2015 - Weakens to a tropical depression.

Hurricane Joaquin

September 28, 2015 - Tropical Storm Joaquin forms.

September 30, 2015 - Strengthens into a hurricane and later in the evening becomes a Category 3 hurricane about 170 miles east of the central Bahamas.

October 1, 2015 - The U.S.-flagged container ship El Faro, carrying a crew of 28 Americans and five Polish nationals, loses all communications at 7:20 a.m. ET near the Bahamas. Joaquin becomes a Category 4 hurricane.

October 2, 2015 - Weakens to a Category 3 hurricane.

October 4, 2015 - Weakens to a Category 2 hurricane, then later a Category 1 hurricane.

October 5, 2015 - The U.S. Coast Guard says they believe the missing cargo ship El Faro sank during Hurricane Joaquin. The massive search in the Caribbean Sea has yielded a 225-square-mile debris field but no sign of the ship.

Hurricane Kate

November 9, 2015 - Tropical Storm Kate forms near the Bahamas.

November 11, 2015 - Becomes a hurricane. Later in the day, Kate weakens to tropical storm.

Larry

Mindy

Nicholas

Odette

Peter

Rose

Sam

Teresa

Victor

Wanda