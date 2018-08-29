Clear
URGENT - Don McGahn to leave job as White House counsel, Trump says

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 2:44 PM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 2:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Don McGahn will leave his job as White House counsel this fall following Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation. "White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service!" Trump tweeted.

