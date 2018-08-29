(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Don McGahn will leave his job as White House counsel this fall following Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation. "White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service!" Trump tweeted.
Related Content
- URGENT - Don McGahn to leave job as White House counsel, Trump says
- Don McGahn to leave job as White House counsel, Trump says
- McGahn to leave job as White House counsel
- Yes, Don McGahn leaving the White House is a very big deal
- NYT: White House counsel McGahn cooperated 'extensively' with special counsel probe
- Trump responds to McGahn White House departure
- URGENT -
- Why Trump let Don McGahn talk to Mueller
- Omarosa to leave White House
- URGENT - White House fires top Tillerson aide
Scroll for more content...