2014 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts

Here is a look at the 2014 Atlantic hurricane season.

Facts:

The 2014 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the North Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea.

The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as "an intense tropical weather system with well-defined circulation and sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher."

Hurricanes are rated according to intensity on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale.

The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.

A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness:

A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.

A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.

Predictions:

April 10, 2014 - Forecasters William Gray and Phil Klotzbach of Colorado State University release their 2014 hurricane season predictions: nine named storms and three hurricanes, one of them major.

May 22, 2014 - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts a near-normal or below-normal hurricane season, predicting that there is a 70 percent chance of having eight to 13 named storms, of which three to six could develop into hurricanes, including one to two major hurricanes (categories 3-5).

2014 Atlantic Storm Names :

Hurricane Arthur

July 1, 2014 - Tropical Storm Arthur forms off the east coast of Florida.

July 3, 2014 - Strengthens into a hurricane. Later, strengthens to a category 2 storm and makes landfall at 11:15 p.m. between Cape Lookout and Beaufort, North Carolina.

July 5, 2014 - Arthur weakens to a post-tropical cyclone over Canada.

Hurricane Bertha

July 31, 2014 - Forms in the Atlantic Ocean.

August 4, 2014 - Strengthens into a hurricane.

August 6, 2014 - Dissipates south of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Hurricane Cristobal

August 24, 2014 - Tropical Storm Cristobal forms near the southeastern Bahamas.

August 26, 2014 - Strengthens into a hurricane.

August 29, 2014 - Weakens to an extratropical cyclone.

Tropical Storm Dolly

September 2, 2014 - Tropical Storm Dolly forms in the Bay of Campeche.

September 3, 2014 - After making landfall near Tampico, Mexico, Tropical Storm Dolly weakens and then dissipates the following day.

Hurricane Edouard

September 12, 2014 - Tropical Storm Edouard forms in the Atlantic Ocean.

September 14, 2014 - Strengthens into a hurricane.

September 18, 2014 - Weakens to a tropical storm.

Hurricane Fay

October 11, 2014 - Tropical Storm Fay forms in the Atlantic Ocean.

October 12, 2014 - Strengthens into a hurricane, but then weakens into a tropical storm later in the day.

Hurricane Gonzalo

October 12, 2014 - A tropical depression strenthens into Tropical Storm Gonzalo east of Antigua.

October 13, 2014 - Strengthens into a hurricane.

October 18, 2014 - Hurricane Gonzalo hits Bermuda causing power outages.

October 19, 2014 - Weakens to an extratropical cyclone.

Tropical Storm Hanna

October 27, 2014 - Strengthens from a cyclone into a tropical storm. Later in the day, Tropical Storm Hanna weakens to a tropical depression.

