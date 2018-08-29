Clear
BREAKING NEWS: AG's Office: Murder suspect improperly released Full Story

Tottenham star Son Heung-min closes in on national service exemption

South Korea's Premier League star Son Heung-min is one game away from avoiding national service.The 2...

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 7:56 PM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 7:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

South Korea's Premier League star Son Heung-min is one game away from avoiding national service.

The 26-year-old Tottenham forward can skip military conscription if his South Korea side win the Asian Games final against Japan Saturday.

Asia

Continents and regions

East Asia

Military

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Vietnam

Amnesty and pardons

Arts and entertainment

Asian Games

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Football (Soccer)

International games

Labor and employment

Law and legal system

Music

Music and dance

Musical styles

Pop music

Premier League

Sports and recreation

Sports events

Sports organizations and teams

The World Games

Armed forces

Olympics

South Korea beat Vietnam 3-1 in the semifinal at the Pakan Sari Stadium outside Jakarta Thursday to set up the life-changing finale. Japan beat UAE 1-0 in the other semifinal, also on Wednesday.

Any South Korean athletes who win Olympic medals or Asian Games titles are exempt from the usual mandatory military service.

Under the country's law, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 35 are required to perform at least 21 months of military service. The Defense Ministry has pledged to reduce the term to 18 months by 2020.

READ: Golf's Players champion Kim Si Woo to undertake military service

READ: South Korea knocks holder Germany out of World Cup

Missed chance

Son turns 28 on July 8, 2020, and if he wants to enlist in the military's Armed Forces Athletic Corps -- its home for elite sportsmen -- he would have to begin by then or face regular military service.

He missed his chance for exemption in 2014 when the South Korean team won Asian Games gold as his German Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen refused to release him -- the tournament isn't officially recognized by FIFA, and clubs aren't obliged to release their stars.

Son -- one of three over age players in this year's South Korea squad -- didn't play in the first two group games against Malaysia and Bahrain but scored the winner against Kyrgyzstan and was a starter in the quarterfinal win over Uzbekistan and the semifinal against Vietnam.

The striker scored South Korea's second goal as it knocked holder Germany out of the World Cup this summer.

Son has made more than 100 appearances for Tottenham since signing from Bayer Leverkusen for £18 million ($23.1M) in 2015.

In the army now

The law has derailed the careers of many of the country's biggest male sports stars and K-Pop artists, with hugely popular boy band Big Bang having to take a break recently while its members performed their military service.

Despite knocking champions Germany out of this year's World Cup -- before themselves crashing out in the group stages -- South Korea's football team have still not done enough to escape the service.

Multiple petitions have been filed to the official Blue House website urging President Moon Jae-in to issue the football players an official exemption -- the members of South Korea's 2002 squad, which surpassed expectations by reaching the tournament's semi finals, had their obligations waived.

Those without a chance of a presidential pardon have turned to more drastic measures -- many young men intentionally gain or lose weight, feign mental illness, get full body tattoos, or self-harm in order to get an exemption, according to the Yonhap news agency.

In the past there has been tremendous public criticism of those, such as the children of government officials, who manage to find loopholes in order to avoid military service.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features

Yoo Seung-jun, a popular singer in the 1990s, had to give up his career in South Korea after he was accused of evading military service by becoming a US citizen. He is still banned from entering South Korea.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events