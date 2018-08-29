Clear

ICE raids Texas business and detains more than 100 people

Federal immigration agents detained more than 100 people suspected of using fraudulent identification docume...

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 6:49 AM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 6:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Federal immigration agents detained more than 100 people suspected of using fraudulent identification documents to get jobs at a trailer manufacturer in North Texas, authorities said.

Agents from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations went to Load Trail in Sumner, Texas to execute criminal search warrants Tuesday.

Arrests

Beverages

Bottled water

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer products

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Food and drink

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Kinds of foods and beverages

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

North America

Southwestern United States

Texas

The Americas

Undocumented immigrants

United States

US Department of Homeland Security

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Katrina W. Berger, special agent in charge of HSI's Dallas office, said the raid occurred after they received information that the company hired undocumented immigrants who used fraudulent identification documents.

CNN has reached out to Load Trail for comment, but has not heard back. The company describes itself as family-owned and operated, with more than 500 employees.

ICE officials will interview those arrested and determine whether they'll remain in custody or be released on humanitarian grounds.

The raid in Texas is the latest of several recent crackdowns nationwide. In June, federal immigration agents targeted a meat supplier in Massillon, Ohio, and arrested more than 100 workers suspected of using stolen or fraudulent identification.

A similar raid at a meatpacking plant in eastern Tennessee in April left dozens detained and nearly 500 students out of school.

Work site raids have escalated drastically under the Trump administration.

Last year, ICE's then-acting director Thomas Homan said he ordered the agency's investigative unit to increase enforcement actions at businesses by as much as fivefold.

Such arrests, he said, would target not just employees but also employers who knowingly hire people not authorized to work. Homan has since retired from the agency.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events