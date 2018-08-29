URGENT - Puerto Rico revising Hurricane Maria death toll after report, governor says

(CNN) -- Puerto Rico's governor says the official death toll from Hurricane Maria will be revised in the wake of a report from George Washington University that estimated the storm caused 2,975 deaths. "Even though it is an estimate, we are officially changing, or we are putting an official number to the death toll," Gov. Ricardo Rosello told reporters Tuesday. "We will take the 2,975 number as the official estimate for the excess deaths as a product of Maria."
