Clear

URGENT - Puerto Rico revising Hurricane Maria death toll after report, governor says

(CNN) -- Puerto Rico's governor says the official death toll from Hurricane Maria will be revised in the ...

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 6:20 AM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 6:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Puerto Rico's governor says the official death toll from Hurricane Maria will be revised in the wake of a report from George Washington University that estimated the storm caused 2,975 deaths. "Even though it is an estimate, we are officially changing, or we are putting an official number to the death toll," Gov. Ricardo Rosello told reporters Tuesday. "We will take the 2,975 number as the official estimate for the excess deaths as a product of Maria."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events