Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Stocks are at record highs. What to buy and what to avoid

The longest bull market in American history is still hot. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq just closed at record highs...

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 6:55 AM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 6:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The longest bull market in American history is still hot. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq just closed at record highs.

But that doesn't mean there aren't risks.

So which sectors should investors focus on, and which should they avoid?

Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, will join CNN's Alison Kosik to talk about it Wednesday on "Markets Now."

Sonders and Kosik will also talk about how to interpret global trade fears, as well as what to expect from the Federal Reserve.

CNNMoney's "Markets Now" streams live from the New York Stock Exchange every Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET. Hosted by CNNMoney editor-at-large Richard Quest and others, the 15-minute program features incisive commentary from experts.

You can watch "Markets Now" at CNNMoney.com/MarketsNow from your desk or on your phone or tablet. If you can't catch the show live, check out highlights online and through the Markets Now newsletter, delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events