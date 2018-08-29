Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kavanaugh to be introduced by Republicans Rob Portman and Condoleezza Rice, liberal Lisa Blatt

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be introduced by Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, former Secr...

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 6:53 AM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 6:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be introduced by Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and liberal lawyer Lisa Blatt at his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing next week.

Portman and Rice both worked with Kavanaugh in George W. Bush's White House.

Brett Kavanaugh

Condoleezza Rice

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

Rob Portman

US Congress

US political parties

US Republican Party

US Senate

Blatt, a former clerk to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, wrote an opinion piece in Politico supporting Kavanaugh's appointment, much the same way that Neal Katyal, who was acting solicitor general under President Barack Obama, supported the nomination of Justice Neil Gorsuch last year.

In her opinion piece earlier this month, titled "I'm a Liberal Feminist Lawyer. Here's Why Democrats Should Support Judge Kavanaugh," Blatt called the nominee "supremely qualified" and said that "we all benefit from having smart, qualified and engaged judges on our highest court, regardless of the administration that nominates them."

The hearing, set to start Sept. 4, is expected to last three or four days, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley previously said.

Kavanaugh, 53, was tapped by President Donald Trump last month to fill the spot left on the court by retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. He needs just 50 Senate votes to be confirmed.

Since his nomination, there has been an ongoing fight between Democrats and Republicans over access to the conservative judge's records. Earlier this month, the committee began releasing some documents related to his work in the early 2000s, but did not include documents from his time serving in the White House from 2003 to 2006.

Kavanaugh currently serves as a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events