Donald Trump is going to be a big winner tonight

For all of Donald Trump's struggles in his first 19 months as President, there's one thing he's proven particularly adept at: Picking winners in contested GOP primaries.

That run of winners is likely to continue on Tuesday night when voters go to the polls in Arizona and Florida.

Donald Trump Political Figures - US Elections (by type) Elections and campaigns Government and public administration Martha McSally Political organizations Politics Primaries and caucuses Ron DeSantis US political parties US Republican Party

The most obvious example of Trump's power within the party is in the Florida governor's race, where, late last year, he tweeted favorably about the candidacy of Rep. Ron DeSantis, who was seen as a heavy underdog to state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam in the primary.

"Congressman Ron DeSantis is a brilliant young leader, Yale and then Harvard Law, who would make a GREAT Governor of Florida," Trump tweeted just days before Christmas. "He loves our Country and is a true FIGHTER!"

Then, earlier this summer, Trump formally endorsed DeSantis and held a rally for him in the state. Putnam, who had spent years raising millions and putting the organizational infrastructure in place to be the GOP nominee, found himself on the outside looking in. And polls began to reflect that DeSantis, not Putnam, was now the favorite. (The last four polls conducted in the race have shown DeSantis with leads ranging from 1 to 12 points.)

If DeSantis wins, it is a victory that simply would not have been possible without Trump. (Doubt it? Check out this ad DeSantis ran about his support for the President.)

In Arizona's Senate primary, Republican strategists have long worried that Rep. Martha McSally, a moderate who polling suggests is the party's best chance to hold the seat, would lose if Trump came out and endorsed either one of her more Trumpian opponents: Former state legislator Kelli Ward, or pardoned Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Those same strategists were beyond thrilled when, at a ceremony signing the defense authorization bill in New York, Trump said this of McSally: "I've gotten to know her very well, and she is terrific."

That quasi-endorsement may well have sealed McSally's victory. The latest poll in the race showed McSally leading her two primary opponents by 20 points.

The Point: Trump says lot of things that stretch the truth. But one thing he's absolutely right about is his popularity among Republican voters. Victories by DeSantis and McSally will simply (re)prove that reality.

Read Monday's full edition of The Point newsletter, and sign up to get future editions delivered to your inbox.