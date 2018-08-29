Louis C.K. returns to the stage

Louis C.K. is back telling jokes.

The embattled comedian performed an unscheduled stand-up set at New York's Comedy Cellar on Sunday, the club's owner, Noam Dworman, told CNN's Brooke Baldwin.

Louis C.K. performed for 15 minutes but did not address the sexual misconduct scandal he has faced, according to Dworman.

In November, five women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against the comedian. Louis C.K. acknowledged the accusations were true and apologized.

"These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true," he said in the statement obtained by CNN. "But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn't a question. It's a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly."

Louis C.K. went on to say that he is "remorseful" and has "tried to learn" from his irresponsible behavior.

FX cut ties with him shortly after -- he was the executive producer of several shows on the network, including "Better Things," "Baskets" and "Louie." Netflix also announced that they were scrapping plans of an upcoming stand-up special starring the comedian.

CNN has reached out to Louis C.K.'s representatives for comment.