URGENT - Hurricane Maria caused 2,975 deaths in Puerto Rico, new study estimates

(CNN) -- Hurricane Maria caused an estimated 2,975 deaths in Puerto Rico, according to a new report from ...

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 8:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Hurricane Maria caused an estimated 2,975 deaths in Puerto Rico, according to a new report from George Washington University. Researchers calculated excess deaths that occurred in the US commonwealth between September 2017 and February 2018. The study was commissioned by the Puerto Rican government after the September 2017 storm. The estimated death toll is far higher than the current official toll of 64.

