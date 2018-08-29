Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- President Trump renewed claims of bias against conservatives on the internet, accusing Google of rigging search results to show "bad" stories under "Trump news."

-- In the latest scathing allegation against the Catholic Church, Pennsylvania's attorney general said the Vatican knew about a cover-up involving sex abuse claims against priests.

-- Steve Jobs' widow and his sister pushed back against a blistering new memoir by the Apple co-founder's daughter, Lisa Brennan-Jobs.

-- Elon Musk isn't done throwing punches on Twitter. He claimed he did not cry in a New York Times interview in response to a tweet: "For the record, my voice cracked once ... "

-- If Democrats have a shot at winning the US Senate, they will have to win races in two states with primaries tonight: Arizona and Florida.

-- This GOP senator praises McCain but said he's "partially to blame" for the White House flag controversy.

-- The hearse that brought Aretha Franklin's body to the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit has a special historical significance.

-- EA Sports said it will cancel three remaining Madden Classic qualifier events to review safety protocols after a deadly shooting last weekend at an event in Jacksonville, Florida.