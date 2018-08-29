Little Big Town and more react to CMA Award nominations

Country music stars were tweeting bright and early on Tuesday after the nominations for the 2018 CMA Awards were announced.
"Broken Halos" singer Chris Stapleton earned the most nominations with five.
Nominees Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Little Big Town and more shared their excitement.
Ballerini tweeted, "Dang this is so awesome. Thank you @CountryMusic."
Morris wrote, "This was amazing to read this morning! Thank you @CountryMusic and thank you @VGcom again for for being apart of Dear Hate."
"What an incredible year. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. #CMAawards," tweeted Little Big Town.
Maddie & Tae wrote, "Well this sure was a nice surprise to wake up to... AHH!!! Thank you so much #CMAawards and our beautiful country music family for this!"
Florida Georgia Line tweeted, "This means so much to us. THANK YOU #CMAawards for these 3 nominations!!! @BebeRexha - ever been nominated for a CMA before?? @CountryMusic."
The 52nd Country Music Association Awards air live on November 14 on ABC.
See below for the full list of nominees.
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
"Broken Halos" -- Chris Stapleton
"Drinkin' Problem" -- Midland
"Drowns the Whiskey" -- Jason Aldean Featuring Miranda Lambert
"Meant to Be" -- Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
"Tequila" -- Dan + Shay
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Sugarland
New Artist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young
Album of the Year
"From A Room: Volume 2" -- Chris Stapleton
"Golden Hour" -- Kacey Musgraves
"Graffiti U" -- Keith Urban
"Life Changes" -- Thomas Rhett
"The Mountain" -- Dierks Bentley
Song of the Year
"Body Like A Back Road"
"Broken Halos"
"Drowns the Whiskey"
"Drunk Girl"
"Tequila"
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Musical Event of the Year
"Burning Man" -- Dierks Bentley Featuring Brothers Osborne
"Dear Hate" -- Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill
"Drowns the Whiskey" -- Jason Aldean Featuring Miranda Lambert
"Everything's Gonna Be Alright" -- David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney
"Meant to Be" -- Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas
Paul Franklin
Dann Huff
Mac McAnally
Derek Wells
Music Video of the Year
"Babe" -- Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift
"Cry Pretty" -- Carrie Underwood
"Drunk Girl"-- Chris Janson
"Marry Me" -- Thomas Rhett
"Tequila" -- Dan + Shay
