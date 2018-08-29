Little Big Town and more react to CMA Award nominations

Country music stars were tweeting bright and early on Tuesday after the nominations for the 2018 CMA Awards were announced.

"Broken Halos" singer Chris Stapleton earned the most nominations with five.

Nominees Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Little Big Town and more shared their excitement.

Ballerini tweeted, "Dang this is so awesome. Thank you @CountryMusic."

Morris wrote, "This was amazing to read this morning! Thank you @CountryMusic and thank you @VGcom again for for being apart of Dear Hate."

"What an incredible year. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. #CMAawards," tweeted Little Big Town.

Maddie & Tae wrote, "Well this sure was a nice surprise to wake up to... AHH!!! Thank you so much #CMAawards and our beautiful country music family for this!"

Florida Georgia Line tweeted, "This means so much to us. THANK YOU #CMAawards for these 3 nominations!!! @BebeRexha - ever been nominated for a CMA before?? @CountryMusic."

The 52nd Country Music Association Awards air live on November 14 on ABC.

See below for the full list of nominees.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

"Broken Halos" -- Chris Stapleton

"Drinkin' Problem" -- Midland

"Drowns the Whiskey" -- Jason Aldean Featuring Miranda Lambert

"Meant to Be" -- Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

"Tequila" -- Dan + Shay

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Sugarland

New Artist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young

Album of the Year

"From A Room: Volume 2" -- Chris Stapleton

"Golden Hour" -- Kacey Musgraves

"Graffiti U" -- Keith Urban

"Life Changes" -- Thomas Rhett

"The Mountain" -- Dierks Bentley

Song of the Year

"Body Like A Back Road"

"Broken Halos"

"Drowns the Whiskey"

"Drunk Girl"

"Tequila"

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Musical Event of the Year

"Burning Man" -- Dierks Bentley Featuring Brothers Osborne

"Dear Hate" -- Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill

"Drowns the Whiskey" -- Jason Aldean Featuring Miranda Lambert

"Everything's Gonna Be Alright" -- David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney

"Meant to Be" -- Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas

Paul Franklin

Dann Huff

Mac McAnally

Derek Wells

Music Video of the Year

"Babe" -- Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift

"Cry Pretty" -- Carrie Underwood

"Drunk Girl"-- Chris Janson

"Marry Me" -- Thomas Rhett

"Tequila" -- Dan + Shay