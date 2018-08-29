Clear
Washington teacher strikes cancel the first day of school -- and more strikes could follow in the state

This is supposed to be the first week of class for many Washington state schools. But exactly when students ...

This is supposed to be the first week of class for many Washington state schools. But exactly when students in some districts will go to class remains a mystery.

Teacher strikes in two districts have already forced the cancellation of classes on the first day of school Tuesday. Two other districts will not be open on Wednesday.

Evergreen Public Schools are closed because no deal has been reached between the school district and the Evergreen Education Association over salaries.

Negotiations are ongoing, and the school district said it will give parents at least 24 hours' notice before classes will begin.

The Washougal School District also missed its first day of school Tuesday due to a strike by the Washougal Association of Educators.

School district representatives met with union members and mediators Monday to try to reach an agreement on teacher salary increases.

"The district and the association have worked hard to reach an understanding but, unfortunately, we were not able to come to an agreement," district Superintendent Mary Templeton said.

Two other state school districts, which are scheduled to start classes Wednesday, could have those plans derailed by strikes over salaries and benefits.

Vancouver Public Schools, Longview Public Schools, Battle Ground Public Schools and the Hockinson School District all announced that negotiations are continuing with teachers and mediators. Longview said the first day of school Wednesday is postponed.

Vancouver Public Schools said the Vancouver Education Association informed the system that it will conduct a work stoppage on Wednesday, so there will be no classes.

The Hockinson School District said it's hoping to start classes on time but is asking parents to have backup plans for their children, just in case.

